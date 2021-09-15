Muraru: Gov't commitment to combat antisemitism, including by implementation of ECRI recommended measures, remains firm

Muraru: Gov't commitment to combat antisemitism, including by implementation of ECRI recommended measures, remains firm. The Government took notice of the actualization of the General Policy Recommendation on preventing and combating antisemitism, issued by the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) of the Council of Europe, and hails this demarche, according to deputy Alexandru Muraru, special representative of the Executive for the Promotion of Memory Policies, Combating Antisemitism and Xenophobia. "The ECRI conclusions regarding the rise of antisemitism and antisemitic in the online environment in Europe are profoundly concerning. The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance of the Council of Europe correctly notes the recent increasing trends in the number of physical attacks with antisemitic nature in many member-states of the Council of Europe and phenomena such as denying or distorting the Holocaust or the spread of hate speech, especially in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. In the past year, Romania also registered antisemitic incidents, both online as well as offline, committed by political extremists and urged mainly by the public speech of representatives of an extremist political party present in the Romanian Parliament. In this context, the commitment of the Government to combat antisemitism, both on the national level and on the international level, including by implementation of the measures recommended by ECRI, remains firm," says Alexandru Muraru in a release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES. He showed that the first category of recommendations of the ECRI for the intensification of the fight against antisemitism places emphasis on institutional policies and coordination, emphasizing that, as special representative of the Government for the Promotion of Memory Policies, Combating Antisemitism and Xenophobia, he grants particular attention to these aspects and, especially, the need to ensure coordination between the institutions and structures specialized in combating antisemitism. "Another pillar of recommendations of the ECRI regards the formation of a professional category with a role in preventing and combating antisemitism, improving data collection about antisemitic incidents and a better education on antisemitism and Holocaust in schools. These recommendations reconfirm the viability and importance of implementing the National Strategy regarding the prevention and combating of antisemitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech, document adopted by the Government in May, this year, as well as the Action Plan associated to the Strategy, which will be implemented in the next three years (2021-2023)," adds Muraru. He indicates the fact that in what regards the protection of members of Jewish communities and victims of antisemitic incidents, ECRI recommends increasing the interaction and level of relations with security structures. In this context, Alexandru Muraru mentions that, in the future, it is essential that the Romanian Police and Prosecutor's Offices treat the cases of antisemitic attacks seriously, and the legislation in force be applied quickly by the authorities. The representative of the Government hails the emphasis placed by ECRI on the recommendation to use the working definition of antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, for a better understanding and identifying the expressions of antisemitism. "The working definition of antisemitism of IHRA was adopted during the Romanian presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, and Romania was one of the first countries that adopted on a national level this definition and the only country that adopted a law to combat antisemitism inspired by this definition. Thus, having in view the progress made in the past 15 years in the legislative and institutional domain, Romania acquired the status of regional model in what regards assuming the past and combating denial and distortion," Alexandru Muraru concludes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

RO minister rules out potential energy shortages during coming winter Romania will not face natural gas shortages during the coming winter season because its deposits are 70% full at this moment, explained minister of economy Virgil Popescu, News.ro reported. From 2.1 bln cubic metres in the deposits, the reserves will increase up to 2.4 bln cubic metres by (...)



RO Govt. ponders subsidising households' gas and electricity bills this winter Romania’s Government considers subsidising households’ electricity and natural gas bills, minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced after the Executive’s meeting on September 15, Mediafax reported. The households using between 30kWh and 200 kWh per month will receive RON 0.18 per kWh, which is (...)



Government taking into account to introduce green certificate for COVID for private events of the wedding and baptisms type Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Wednesday that the Government doesn’t want to shutter economic activities if the incidence rate of COVID-19 cases is over 3 per thousand, but is taking into account introducing for private events of the wedding and baptisms type, but also in restaurants and (...)



PM Citu: Ordinance on energy and gas prices subsidies discussed in first lecture, price capping also approached Prime Minister Florin Citu said, on Wednesday, that an ordinance aimed at subsidizing energy and gas prices was discussed in first lecture, among other topics, in the Government sitting. “It’s about subsidizing the prices for energy and gas. I had a very good talk in the Government session today. (...)



ForMin Aurescu on the International Day of Democracy : Threats to democratic regimes have exceeded physical boundaries, spreading into the virtual world The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Wednesday that the threats against the democratic regimes have crossed the physical borders, spreading into the virtual world. “Threats to democratic regimes have exceeded physical boundaries, spreading into the virtual world. We need to (...)



Tataru: People vaccinated against COVID-19 should not suffer because of non-immunised people Nelu Tataru, honorary adviser to Prime Minister Florin Citu and former Minister of Health, said that people vaccinated against COVID-19 should not suffer because of non-immunised people. “I think that the restrictions we have are sufficient, but they must be respected, and their implementation (...)



PM Citu deems partnership with President of Romania, stronger than ever Prime Minister Florin Citu, candidate for the National Liberal Party (PNL) chair, reminded, on Wednesday evening, the party members from Calarasi that the partnership with the Romanian president is "stronger than ever" and that their duty is to choose the best leader. "We talked (...)

