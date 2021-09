OK Medical Saw Turnover Soar To RON42M in 2020 from RON6M in 2019



OK Medical, a network of Covid-19 sample collecting centres, in 2020 reached turnover of RON42.6 million, up from almost RON6 million in 2019, according to Finance Ministry data.