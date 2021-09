Axa Trans Construct Saw Pandemic More Than Halve 2020 Turnover To RON35M YOY

Axa Trans Construct Saw Pandemic More Than Halve 2020 Turnover To RON35M YOY. Axa Trans Construct is a builder owned by Virlan family, operating in the field of civil and industrial constructions as a general entrepreneur. The pandemic drove the company’s turnover to RON35 million last year, less than half against 2019, when it hit a record (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]