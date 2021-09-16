Upgrade Academy, an online training platform for admission to top universities, aims to attract 350,000 EUR through a first round of investments



Upgrade Academy, an online training platform for admission to top universities, aims to attract 350,000 EUR through a first round of investments.

Constantin Bosînceanu, Founder & CEO: We target 100,000 EUR through a campaign on SeedBlink, given that we have already secured funding of 250,000 EUR Hybrid educational format with digital content and personalized coaching provided by top faculty graduates The company was listed on (...)