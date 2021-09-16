Alpha Bank Romania celebrates 20 years since the launch of Alpha Housing, the first mortgage loan in Romania



Mortgage loan celebrates 20 years in the Romanian market. Alpha Bank Romania was the first banking institution in the country to have launched, back in September 2001, Alpha Housing, the first mortgage loan that gave the Romanian people the possibility to buy a house without any other (...)