Constitutional Court to debate after Sep 29 Dragu's notification on reshuffle of ministers

Constitutional Court to debate after Sep 29 Dragu's notification on reshuffle of ministers. The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled on Thursday that, until September 29, the parties should express their point of view regarding the notification of the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, to resolve a legal conflict between the Government and Prime Minister Florin Citu, on the one hand, and the Parliament, on the other hand, in connection with the reshuffle of ministers. The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, said that she filed a challenge with the Constitutional Court on a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government of Romania and the Prime Minister of Romania, on the one hand, and the Romanian Parliament, on the other. "I ask the Constitutional Court to establish the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Romanian Government and the Prime Minister, on the one hand, and the Romanian Parliament, on the other hand, arising from the violation of the constitutional provisions regarding the obligation to have Parliament's approval in the case of a cabinet reshuffle that follows a change in the political composition of the Government. Moreover, I also ask that the Prime Minister be obliged to come up with proposals of ministers and send them to Parliament to give its approval on the new composition of the Government," Dragu told a press statement at the Parliament Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]