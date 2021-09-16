Romania Ranks 14th In The EU As New Car Registrations Grow 6.9% YoY In Jan-Aug 2021

Romania Ranks 14th In The EU As New Car Registrations Grow 6.9% YoY In Jan-Aug 2021. New car registrations in Romania grew by 6.9% in January-August 2021, to 78,791 units, placing the country 14th in the European Union, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]