Norofert Ends 1H with 33% Higher Turnover, Of RON19.8M, 17% Higher Net Profit, of RON5M. Norofert, the main listed Romanian producer of organic inputs, in the first half of this year generated turnover worth RON19.8 million, up 33%, and net profit of RON5 million, 17% higher than in the same period of 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]