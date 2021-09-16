BookTes Seeks To Attract EUR200,000 Financing To Further Develop Its Online Ticketing System

BookTes Seeks To Attract EUR200,000 Financing To Further Develop Its Online Ticketing System. Romanian startup BookTes, which developed a ticketing system for the online organization, management and sale of all activities in the cultural-tourism sector, wants to attract EUR200,000 financing to cover the cultural and tourism experiences across all 41 Romanian counties, by the end of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]