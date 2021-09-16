 
COVID green certificate compulsory for access to non-essential activities in localities with over 3pct incidence
COVID green certificate compulsory for access to non-essential activities in localities with over 3pct incidence.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, by a new decision, the proposal regarding the compulsory nature of the COVID green certificate for access to economic activities in certain fields in localities where the incidence rate is higher than 3 per thousand inhabitants (...)

Labour Minister Raluca Turcan: The minimum wage is a top priority for the Government Minister of Labour and Social Protection Raluca Turcan declared on Thursday, in Oradea, that she is thinking of a significant increase of the minimum wage, which should normally enter into force by at the beginning of next year, after the idea was agreed by employers’ associations, trade unions (...)

Chimcomplex CEO Tivadar Runtag To Step Down The Board of Directors of chemical producer Chimcomplex on Thursday announced chief executive officer Tivadar Runtag would leave his position to fulfil other duties in the group run by Stefan Vuza.

PM Citu, at the renaming of Great Hall of TNB into the "Ion Caramitru" Hall: A small gesture, but a symbol of gratitude Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday that renaming the Great Hall of the Bucharest National Theater (TNB) into the “Ion Caramitru” Hall represents a small gesture, but it is a symbol of gratitude for all the actor accomplished during his cultural activity. “I was thinking, we all met (...)

PNL's Orban: Political, governmental crisis must end; I will not accept agreement with PSD The Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday, at the meeting of the Steering Committee of PNL Caras-Severin, that he will not consent to an agreement with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), specifying, at the same time, that is in favor of rebuilding the (...)

Vista Bank Completes Acquisition of Credit Agricole Romania Vista Bank, a lender held by Greece’s Vardinogiannis group, has completed the acquisition of 100% in Credit Agricole Romania, after securing all the necessary approvals from Romania’s central bank and Competition Council.

CCR to rule on September 28 on the legal conflict between Parliament and Government on the censure motion initiated by USRPLUS and AUR The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) is to discuss on September 28 the notification regarding the existence of a legal conflict between Parliament and the Government on the censure motion initiated by MPs of the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) (...)

President Klaus Iohannis to attend, September 21-23, UN General Assembly President Klaus Iohannis will lead, between September 21-23, the Romanian delegation at the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will take place in New York, according to the Presidential Administration. In this year's session of the UN General (...)

 


