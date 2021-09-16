COVID green certificate compulsory for access to non-essential activities in localities with over 3pct incidence

COVID green certificate compulsory for access to non-essential activities in localities with over 3pct incidence. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, by a new decision, the proposal regarding the compulsory nature of the COVID green certificate for access to economic activities in certain fields in localities where the incidence rate is higher than 3 per thousand inhabitants (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]