Deputy CEO: OTP Bank Romania Targets 5% Market Share Increase Until 2024

Deputy CEO: OTP Bank Romania Targets 5% Market Share Increase Until 2024. OTP Bank Romania, part of Hungary’s OTP Group, targets a 5% increase in market share until 2024, from 2.65% at end-2020, and the option of an acquisition still stands, Roxana Hidan, deputy CEO of OTP Bank Romania, Business Division, told Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]