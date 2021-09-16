President Klaus Iohannis to attend, September 21-23, UN General Assembly

President Klaus Iohannis to attend, September 21-23, UN General Assembly. President Klaus Iohannis will lead, between September 21-23, the Romanian delegation at the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will take place in New York, according to the Presidential Administration. In this year's session of the UN General Assembly, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the works of the event will take place with the physical presence of heads of state or government of UN member-states. "The participation of the President of Romania in this session will constitute an important opportunity to emphasize our country's position regarding the current global challenges, which require common solutions, solidarity and cooperation, based on solid democratic principles and respect for international law. President Klaus Iohannis will emphasize the importance of international order based on rules, as well as of efficient and equitable multilateralism, to the benefit of all citizens of UN member-states," shows the Presidential Administration. The topic of the 76th session of the General Assembly is "Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations." The high-level general debates segment starts on September 21, being the most important annual international event in multilateral diplomacy. According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state will hold, on September 21, the national intervention in the plenum of the General Assembly, on the first day of the high-level general debate segment. President Klaus Iohannis is to attend, on September 22, the "Informal High Level Event regarding Transformative Action for Nature and People." Furthermore, the head of state will take part, at the invitation of the US President, Joe Biden, on September 22, in the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better Health Security to Prepare for the Next, organized by the US President. The Presidential Administration shows that President Klaus Iohannis will send a message emphasizing the efforts of our country to combat the pandemic, as well as support for the construction of a durable global architecture for healthcare, which would allow for the adequate management of unforeseen crises. The agenda of President Iohannis comprises, also, a series of formal events dedicated to the program of each high-level segment of the UNGA. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the head of state will have a meeting with representatives of the American Jewish Committee (AJC). AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]