Bonas Import Export’s Net Profit Drops Over Tenfold YoY To RON41,200 In 1H/2021

Bonas Import Export (BONA.RO), a Cluj-based company that owns the Bonas dairy brand, on Thursday said it ended the first half of 2021 with a net profit of RON41,210, over tenfold lower than the level reported in the year-earlier period, and a turnover of RON6.6 million, down 1.7% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]