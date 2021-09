Constructions, For Second Time in the Red in 2021, in July



After posting two-digit growth and supporting the Romanian economy in 2020, constructions slid in July 2021, by 2.4% year-on-year. The 6.7% infrastructure decline and the 19% decrease of non-housing activity drove the field down, in line with National Statistics Institute (...)