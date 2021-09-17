Simtel Team Set to Expand to Cluj, Timisoara, But Also in Moldova, Bulgaria or Ukraine



Iulian Nedea, CEO and one of the three founder of Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), says the General Shareholder Assembly will be convened soon to ok a capital increase meant to fund development projects and expansion in cities such as Cluj or Timisara, but also in countries such as Moldova, Bulgaria or (...)