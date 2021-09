Lear Corporation Romania Saw Turnover Slide 15% in 2020, to RON1.15B YOY

Lear Corporation Romania Saw Turnover Slide 15% in 2020, to RON1.15B YOY. Car parts maker Lear Corporation Romania, the domestic arm of US concern Lear Corporation, in 2020 derived turnover worth RON1.156 billion (EUR240 million), down 15% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]