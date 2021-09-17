The Road to Recovery: European M&A Outlook 2022 published by CMS in association with Mergermarket. Dealmakers say PE best placed to flourish in the next 12 months



A brighter outlook: 53% of respondents expect European M&A activity to increase over the next 12 months (compared to only 2% last year) Low valuations and distress: 24% see undervalued targets as the most important buy-side driver of M&A activity. 22% identify distressed-driven M&A (...)