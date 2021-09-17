 
The Road to Recovery: European M&A Outlook 2022 published by CMS in association with Mergermarket. Dealmakers say PE best placed to flourish in the next 12 months
The Road to Recovery: European M&A Outlook 2022 published by CMS in association with Mergermarket. Dealmakers say PE best placed to flourish in the next 12 months.

A brighter outlook: 53% of respondents expect European M&A activity to increase over the next 12 months (compared to only 2% last year) Low valuations and distress: 24% see undervalued targets as the most important buy-side driver of M&A activity. 22% identify distressed-driven M&A (...)

PM Citu: Head of European Commission to come to Bucharest on September 27, which means that PNRR is approved President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will come to Bucharest on September 27, which means that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is approved for Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Friday. "Ms. Ursula von der Leyen announced her program and will (...)

ASF Starts Bankruptcy Proceedings Against City Insurance Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) on Friday evening announced it would start bankruptcy proceedings against City Insurance, the largest auto liability (RCA) insurance provider in the country, with a market share of 45%, for failing to restore capital indicators because no investor (...)

Kelemen Hunor at the UDMR Congress : The country needs a stable Government, every effort needs to be made for rebuilding the coalition. Semjen Zsolt praises UDMR's role in supporting Romanian-Hungarian relations Leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, on Friday stated, in the opening of the 15th edition of the Congress of this political party, that the country needs a stable government and that every efforts need to be made for a rebuilding of the coalition... (...)

European Commissioner Valean: EU states are committing over 48 billion euros for railway projects under national recovery and resilience plans The states of the European Union are committing over 48 billion euros for railway projects through their national recovery and resilience plans, and Romania’s metro and railway projects amount to 4.5 billion euros, the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean told on Friday a press (...)

PM Citu recommends victims of aggression in Suceava to file criminal complaints against attackers. Ramona Chiriac: It is unacceptable to be attacked while doing your job Prime Minister Florin Citu recommended on Friday to journalists and environmental activists who were victims of aggression in Cosna commune, Suceava County to file complaints against the aggressors. At the same time, the head of the Executive asked the state institutions to intervene and “do (...)

Government approves mandatory COVID green certificate to access certain activities in areas with incidence above 3/1000 The government has approved, on Friday, by decision, the obligation to present a COVID green certificate to access certain activities in localities where the incidence rate for SARS-CoV-2 infections is greater than 3 per thousand inhabitants and lower or equal to 6 per thousand. In the (...)

SIF Muntenia Sells Its 7.66% in ICMA Bucuresti for RON1.6M ICMA Bucuresti (ICMA.RO), a company with a capitalization of merely RON665,700 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) sent notification about the sale its 84,463 shares or 7.66% in ICMA on September (...)

 


