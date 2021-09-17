Tailent strengthens its leadership team and brings in two executives with extensive international experience to reinforce globalization efforts and accelerate expansion



Tailent strengthens its leadership team and brings in two executives with extensive international experience to reinforce globalization efforts and accelerate expansion.

Tailent, the Romanian tech company known for the development of intelligent software robots and for democratizing access to Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, strengthens its top management team by bringing in two key executives with extensive international experience, as part of its (...)