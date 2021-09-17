CCR to rule on September 28 on the legal conflict between Parliament and Government on the censure motion initiated by USRPLUS and AUR



CCR to rule on September 28 on the legal conflict between Parliament and Government on the censure motion initiated by USRPLUS and AUR.

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) is to discuss on September 28 the notification regarding the existence of a legal conflict between Parliament and the Government on the censure motion initiated by MPs of the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) (...)