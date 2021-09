Free Now empowers sustainable travel during the European Mobility Week

Free Now empowers sustainable travel during the European Mobility Week. 1,000 free rides for passengers who leave their car at home and use the app between September 16th and 22nd and 1,000 trees planted on their behalf for sustainability FREE NOW, Europe’s leading provider of multimodal mobility services, is joining the European Mobility Week, which takes place (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]