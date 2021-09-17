Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance launches its first green loans for individuals

Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance launches its first green loans for individuals. The company will cover the last two installments for each customer and offers a grace period during the first month Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has launched its first green loan for individuals (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]