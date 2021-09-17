Romania's Constitutional Court defers key decision on no-confidence motion against Govt.

On Thursday, September 16, the Romanian Constitutional Court scheduled for September 28 its first key decision, on the no-confidence motion against the Government, and invited the Government and Parliament to express their arguments in a second case opened by Senate head Anca Dragu against the Government.