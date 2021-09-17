Major Israeli group kicks off EUR 100 mln residential project in eastern Bucharest

Major Israeli group kicks off EUR 100 mln residential project in eastern Bucharest. Neocity Group, founded and headed by Israeli businessman Ehud Benshach (68), has applied for and obtained the building permit for the first stage of a large project including more than 2,000 apartments on the shores of Lake Fundeni in eastern Bucharest. The project was drafted some 13 years (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]