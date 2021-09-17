Subprefect Florela-Antonela Ghita: Capital City reaches 2.05 per thousand COVID-19 incidence rate

Subprefect Florela-Antonela Ghita: Capital City reaches 2.05 per thousand COVID-19 incidence rate. Subprefect of Bucharest Municipality Florela-Antonela Ghita says the Public Health Directorate on Friday informed that the Capital City has reached an incidence rate of 2.05pct per thousand inhabitans. Asked by the journalists on Thursday when the next meeting of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Bucharest Municipality will be hold to take new measures for the Capital City, considering the latest decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, Florela-Antonela Ghita said that before reaching the incidence of 3 per thousand there will be adopted the necessary measures once the 2 per thousand incidence rate is reached, which she said was possible on Friday. "We are now waiting for the DSP analysis to come up with proposals in this respect," said the subprefect. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]