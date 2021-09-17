 
Romaniapress.com

September 17, 2021

Video mapping shows and Subcarpati concert at iMapp Bucharest 2021
Sep 17, 2021

Video mapping shows and Subcarpati concert at iMapp Bucharest 2021.

The largest new media art event in Romania and among the top three international video mapping contests, iMapp Bucharest - Winners League, organized by the Bucharest City Hall, through CREART, with the support of the Chamber of Deputies, takes place in Constitution Square on Saturday. The entrance is free, and access starts at 5.00 pm. The artistic works of the participating teams will be rendered on the largest projection area in the world - the facade of the Parliament Palace - of 23,000 sq m, the organizers announce. The 7th edition of the iMapp Bucharest event, winner of the "AV IN ACTION" category at the AV AWARDS Awards London 2020, celebrates the way people gradually resume their lives, the theme of the video mapping contest - "THE SHOW MUST GO ON" - presenting areas of impact in contemporary society: art, music, sports, education and tourism. Through a partnership with five of the most important international video mapping festivals in the world, iMapp Bucharest will bring together, in the Capital City, the best artists, winners of partner events, who will reinterpret the facade of the Parliament Palace through works of art using light, technology and music to show their own vision on the theme: Borealis - a festival of light (USA) - FLIGHTGRAF winner, Genius Loci Weimar (Germany) - JONAS DENZEL winner, Kyiv Lights Festival (Ukraine) - FABIO VOLPI (aka Dies_) winner, 1minute projection mapping competition (Japan) - Li Cheng winner, Zsolnay Light Festival (Hungary) - Ricardo Silveira Cancado winner. The five teams will be joined in competition by the winner of the Jury Prize within the iMapp Bucharest 2019 edition - Michele Pusceddu. In the opening of the event, on the stage of iMapp Bucharest will perform the band Subcarpati, composed of a group of friends driven by a passion for music and folklore. From 2009 until now, Subcarpati has released seven recordings, reinterpreting folklore in its own way. *** In accordance with the legislation in force, access to the iMapp Bucharest event is allowed to persons vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 virus and for whom 10 days have elapsed since the completion of the complete immunisation scheme, to persons who present the negative result of an RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 72 hours or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test not older than 24 hours, respectively people between the 15th and 180th day after the confirmation of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, the organizers specify, on the Facebook page of the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu: Head of European Commission to come to Bucharest on September 27, which means that PNRR is approved President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will come to Bucharest on September 27, which means that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is approved for Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Friday. "Ms. Ursula von der Leyen announced her program and will (...)

ASF Starts Bankruptcy Proceedings Against City Insurance Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) on Friday evening announced it would start bankruptcy proceedings against City Insurance, the largest auto liability (RCA) insurance provider in the country, with a market share of 45%, for failing to restore capital indicators because no investor (...)

Kelemen Hunor at the UDMR Congress : The country needs a stable Government, every effort needs to be made for rebuilding the coalition. Semjen Zsolt praises UDMR's role in supporting Romanian-Hungarian relations Leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, on Friday stated, in the opening of the 15th edition of the Congress of this political party, that the country needs a stable government and that every efforts need to be made for a rebuilding of the coalition... (...)

European Commissioner Valean: EU states are committing over 48 billion euros for railway projects under national recovery and resilience plans The states of the European Union are committing over 48 billion euros for railway projects through their national recovery and resilience plans, and Romania’s metro and railway projects amount to 4.5 billion euros, the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean told on Friday a press (...)

PM Citu recommends victims of aggression in Suceava to file criminal complaints against attackers. Ramona Chiriac: It is unacceptable to be attacked while doing your job Prime Minister Florin Citu recommended on Friday to journalists and environmental activists who were victims of aggression in Cosna commune, Suceava County to file complaints against the aggressors. At the same time, the head of the Executive asked the state institutions to intervene and “do (...)

Government approves mandatory COVID green certificate to access certain activities in areas with incidence above 3/1000 The government has approved, on Friday, by decision, the obligation to present a COVID green certificate to access certain activities in localities where the incidence rate for SARS-CoV-2 infections is greater than 3 per thousand inhabitants and lower or equal to 6 per thousand. In the (...)

SIF Muntenia Sells Its 7.66% in ICMA Bucuresti for RON1.6M ICMA Bucuresti (ICMA.RO), a company with a capitalization of merely RON665,700 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) sent notification about the sale its 84,463 shares or 7.66% in ICMA on September (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |