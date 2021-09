Agroserv Mariuta Wants to Go to Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Agroserv Mariuta Wants to Go to Germany, Austria, Switzerland. Adrian Cocan, founder of Agroserv Mariuta, the company owning the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, with RON49 million turnover in 2020 and around 200 employees, says he plans to take his products to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]