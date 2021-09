U.S. IT Company SonicWall Opens Technical Support Hub In Romania

U.S. IT Company SonicWall Opens Technical Support Hub In Romania. U.S. company SonicWall, a global provider of network security, content security, web and email security, secure remote access, and business continuity solutions, has started a project aimed at developing a technical support center in Romania, which is set to have 50 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]