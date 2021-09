Romania State-Run Energy “Pearls” Headed Toward Bumper Profits in a Year of Nightmarish Price Hikes

Romania State-Run Energy “Pearls” Headed Toward Bumper Profits in a Year of Nightmarish Price Hikes. Romania’s largest energy producers, Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica, both state-owned, are heading toward record-high results, and their profits could be used for energy bill compensation. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]