Ballet dancer Sergei Polunin shoots The Road to Eternity video in Romania

Ballet dancer Sergei Polunin shoots The Road to Eternity video in Romania. Ballet dancer Sergei Polunin filmed his new video The Road to Eternity in Romania, on the famous high-altitude road Transalpina and at the edge of an old-growth oak forest in Valcea county. The video was directed and filmed by Bogdan Daragiu, with the music signed by Miroslav Bako. The first (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]