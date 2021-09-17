Untold’s economic impact: Music festival brings EUR 35 mln to Cluj-Napoca
Sep 17, 2021
Untold’s economic impact: Music festival brings EUR 35 mln to Cluj-Napoca.
Untold, one of the biggest music festivals in Romania, had a strong economic impact on the city of Cluj-Napoca, which hosts it every year. According to the organizers, this year’s edition brought more than EUR 35 million to the Transylvanian city. A public of more than 265,000 attended Untold (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]