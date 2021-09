Wholesalers In Retail, Hospitality See Record Sales In 2020; May Hit New Peak Of RON18B In 2021



Wholesalers in the retail and hospitality sectors reached record sales in 2020, of RON16.6 billion, and are expected to touch a new record high, of RON18 billion, in 2021, per a Keysfin survey.