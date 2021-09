SIF Muntenia Sells Its 7.66% in ICMA Bucuresti for RON1.6M

SIF Muntenia Sells Its 7.66% in ICMA Bucuresti for RON1.6M. ICMA Bucuresti (ICMA.RO), a company with a capitalization of merely RON665,700 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) sent notification about the sale its 84,463 shares or 7.66% in ICMA on September (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]