Evergent Investments Had RON2.518B Total Assets Under Management End-Aug 2021. Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) reached total assets under management in the amount of RON2.518 billion (as much as EUR500 million) at the end of August 2021, per the net asset value (NAV) sent to stock exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]