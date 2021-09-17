PM Citu recommends victims of aggression in Suceava to file criminal complaints against attackers. Ramona Chiriac: It is unacceptable to be attacked while doing your job



PM Citu recommends victims of aggression in Suceava to file criminal complaints against attackers. Ramona Chiriac: It is unacceptable to be attacked while doing your job.

Prime Minister Florin Citu recommended on Friday to journalists and environmental activists who were victims of aggression in Cosna commune, Suceava County to file complaints against the aggressors. At the same time, the head of the Executive asked the state institutions to intervene and “do (...)