Gov't approves mandatory COVID certificate to access certain activities in areas with incidence above 3/1000

Gov't approves mandatory COVID certificate to access certain activities in areas with incidence above 3/1000. The government has approved, on Friday, by decision, the obligation to present a COVID green certificate to access certain activities in localities where the incidence rate for SARS-CoV-2 infections is greater than 3 per thousand inhabitants and lower or equal to 6 per thousand. In the counties/localities where the cumulated incidence rate over 14 days is greater than 3/1000 and lower or equal to 6/1000, a series of norms are instituted for the conduct of certain economic activities, allowed only with the participation of the following categories of persons: - vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and which have completed the immunization scheme 10 days prior to access; - which present the negative result of a RT-PCR test for the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus no older than 72 hours or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 infection no older than 48 hours; - which are in the period comprised between the 15th and 180th day following the confirmation of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to the normative act, the obligation to present a negative result for a RT-PCR test, no older than 72 hours, or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test no older than 48 hours does not apply to children aged 6 or under. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]