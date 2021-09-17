 
Romaniapress.com

September 17, 2021

Prime Minister Citu recommends victims of aggression in Suceava to file criminal complaints against attackers
Sep 17, 2021

Prime Minister Citu recommends victims of aggression in Suceava to file criminal complaints against attackers.

Prime Minister Florin Citu recommended on Friday to journalists and environmental activists who were victims of aggression in Cosna commune, Suceava County to file complaints against the aggressors. At the same time, the head of the Executive asked the state institutions to intervene and "do their duty" in this case. "In any event of this kind, the state authorities must do their duty, immediately, quickly, without any kind of ... Nobody has to say anything else. The state institutions, the Police, the Prosecutor's Office, everyone must intervene to do their duty. I understand that this has been done (....) There is a small problem, however. I understand that no criminal complaint has been made from those who are injured and the procedure should go further and these complaints be filed, because otherwise I do not know if the police can legally do something, but, I repeat, such acts, any act of violence must be immediately investigated and those who are responsible must be held accountable for it," the head of government said. Greenpeace Romania announced that the director and journalist Mihai Dragolea, who was filming an international documentary about illegal logging of forests in Romania, was severely beaten by about 20 individuals in a forest within the Cosna commune in Suceava County. His equipment and all the recordings have been destroyed. Along with him were director Radu Constantin Mocanu and environmental activist Tiberiu Bosutar, who were helping Mihai Dragolea to identify evidence of forest crimes in Bukovina. The attack was severe, two of the victims losing consciousness on the way to the Municipal Hospital in Vatra Dornei. Romanian Police spokesperson Georgian Dragan said the police officers identified and interrogated 11 people involved in the assault on the media representatives and the environmental activist. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu: Head of European Commission to come to Bucharest on September 27, which means that PNRR is approved President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will come to Bucharest on September 27, which means that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is approved for Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Friday. "Ms. Ursula von der Leyen announced her program and will (...)

ASF Starts Bankruptcy Proceedings Against City Insurance Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) on Friday evening announced it would start bankruptcy proceedings against City Insurance, the largest auto liability (RCA) insurance provider in the country, with a market share of 45%, for failing to restore capital indicators because no investor (...)

Kelemen Hunor at the UDMR Congress : The country needs a stable Government, every effort needs to be made for rebuilding the coalition. Semjen Zsolt praises UDMR's role in supporting Romanian-Hungarian relations Leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, on Friday stated, in the opening of the 15th edition of the Congress of this political party, that the country needs a stable government and that every efforts need to be made for a rebuilding of the coalition... (...)

European Commissioner Valean: EU states are committing over 48 billion euros for railway projects under national recovery and resilience plans The states of the European Union are committing over 48 billion euros for railway projects through their national recovery and resilience plans, and Romania’s metro and railway projects amount to 4.5 billion euros, the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean told on Friday a press (...)

PM Citu recommends victims of aggression in Suceava to file criminal complaints against attackers. Ramona Chiriac: It is unacceptable to be attacked while doing your job Prime Minister Florin Citu recommended on Friday to journalists and environmental activists who were victims of aggression in Cosna commune, Suceava County to file complaints against the aggressors. At the same time, the head of the Executive asked the state institutions to intervene and “do (...)

Government approves mandatory COVID green certificate to access certain activities in areas with incidence above 3/1000 The government has approved, on Friday, by decision, the obligation to present a COVID green certificate to access certain activities in localities where the incidence rate for SARS-CoV-2 infections is greater than 3 per thousand inhabitants and lower or equal to 6 per thousand. In the (...)

SIF Muntenia Sells Its 7.66% in ICMA Bucuresti for RON1.6M ICMA Bucuresti (ICMA.RO), a company with a capitalization of merely RON665,700 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) sent notification about the sale its 84,463 shares or 7.66% in ICMA on September (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |