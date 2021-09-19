GCS: 3,817 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 35,000 tests performed in past 24 hours

GCS: 3,817 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 35,000 tests performed in past 24 hours. A number of 3,817 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 35,000 tests processed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,148,710 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,079,408 patients have been declared cured. To date, 9,388,634 RT-PCR tests and 2,870,487 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 14,327 RT-PCR tests have been performed (5,174 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,153 on request) and 21,129 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 305 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]