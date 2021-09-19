Athletics: Alina Rotaru takes podium in long jump event in Nairobi

Athletics: Alina Rotaru takes podium in long jump event in Nairobi. Romanian athlete Alina Rotary Kottmann came in third in the long jump event on Saturday in Kip Keino Classic, carried out in Naironbi, Kenya, the last stage of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold. Rotaru jumped 6.5 metres in the last attempt, after her best attempt had been 6.34 m. The winner of the competition was Serbian Milica Gardasevic, with 6.68 m, while second ranked was Polish Magdalena Zebrowska, 6.52 m. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]