Iohannis, after test drive with new Duster model: A modern and easy to drive car
Sep 19, 2021
President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday took a test drive with the new Dacia Duster model, saying it is a modern car and it is easy to drive.
The head of state arrived at an event organised by Dacia Renault in Pianu de Jos locality, driving a Dacia Spring electric car. He then took a short test drive with the new Dacia Duster, about which he said it was a good car.
Asked about how he finds the electric Dacia Spring model, he said that it would successfully enter the market.
"A very good car and I believe it will successfully enter the market. It is a car for a short commute, for the city. I like it. Duster as well, I have only taken a short tour with the new Duster. On the exterior there aren't many changes, but the inside is much improved. A modern and easy to drive car," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marinela Brumar, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
Photo source: presidency.ro
