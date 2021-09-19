GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.817 following over 35.000 tests processed nationwide in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.817 following over 35.000 tests processed nationwide in the past 24 hours. A number of 3,817 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 35,000 tests processed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,148,710 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]