Romanian juniors win five medals in European Aerobic Championships. The Romanian juniors won on Sunday five medals in the European Aerobic Championships in Pesaro, Italy, one gold, two silver and two bronze. Romania has managed to get the gold in the final of the aerobic dance event (Darius Branda, Madalin Boldea, Mirela Frincu, Daria Mihaiu, Larisa Suiu, Vladut Popa), 17.650, ahead of Russia (17.400) and Hungary (17.250). In the group final, Romania (Darius Branda, Claudia Gheorghe, Leonard Manta, Daria Mihaiu, Vlad Siminea) took the silver medal, with 19.850, the same score as the one with which Russia took the gold (a higher execution score for the Russians). The UK ranked third, with 19.450. In trio, Romania won two medals, silver through Romania 1 (Madalin Boldea, Vladut Popa, Vlad Siminea), with 19.950, and bronze, through Romania 2 (Claudia Gheorghe, Leonard Manta, Claudia Ristea), 19.700. Russia won the gold with 20.050. Another bronze medal went to Romania in mixed pair, Darius Branda and Daria Mihaiu, with 20.000, equal score as Portugal (second ranked). The victory was Bulgaria's (20.300). In the junior individual men's final, Leonard Manta ranked 5th, with 20.050 points. The juniors' record is completed by the silver won on Saturday in the team event, and Romania's record included another silver medal, in the seniors' team competition. The the seniors' finals, Romania is represented by Teodora Cucu and Gabriel Bocser in the individual finals, in mixed pair - Romania 2 (Sandra Dinca, Mihai Alin Popa) and Romania 1 (David Gavrilovici, Sarmiza Niculescu), in trio - Romania 2 (Teodora Cucu, David Gavrilovici, Daniel Tavoc) and Romania 1 (Gabriel Bocser, Sarmiza Niculescu, Mihai Alin Popa), as well as in the group event (Gabriel Bocser, David Gavrilovici, Teodora Cucu, Mihai Alin Popa and Daniel Tavoc), and aerobic dance (Maria Bianca Becze, Sandra Dinca, Sarmiza Niculescu, Roberta Plesa, Alina Radu, Flavia Sentea, Selena Sotanga, Steliana Stoenescu). Romania participates with a team of 23 athletes in the competition. In May, in the World Championships, the Romanian gymnasts won 3 medals, gold in group (Gabriel Bocser, Teodora Cucu, Daniel Tavoc, David Gavrilovici and Mihai Alin Popa), silver in the team event and bronze in trio (Teodora Cucu, Daniel Tavoc, David Gavrilovici). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

