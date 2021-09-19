 
September 19, 2021

CNCAV: 7,376 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours
Sep 19, 2021

CNCAV: 7,376 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours.

A number of 7,376 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 5,727 are the first dose and 1,649 the second dose, according to a report released by the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) on Sunday. As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,940,596 doses have been administered to 5,375,380 people, of whom 5,256,604 have been fully vaccinated. There has been one general adverse reaction in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,101 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,818 local and 15,283 general. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

