Table tennis: Romania wins 12 medals in Balkan Championships. Romania won 12 medals in the 46th edition of the Balkan Table Tennis Championships in Albena (Bulgaria), 5 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze. In the men's singles, Cristian Chirita won the gold, after victories in a row, defeating in the final Turk Batuhan Ulucak, 4-1 (11-7, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8). Andreea Dragoman won the women's singles event, and in the final she beat Adina Diaconu, 4-1 (11-7, 7-11, 11-2, 12-10, 14-12). Irina Ciobanu and Alina Zaharia won the bronze medals. Dragoman beat Ciobanu 4-2 in the semifinals, and Diaconu defeated Zaharia 4-0 in the penultimate act. In the women's doubles, Alina Zaharia and Andreea Dragoman took the first place on the podium, victorious in the final with Turks Simay Kulakceken / Sibel Altinkaya with 3-2 (11-6, 11-13, 11-7, 11-13, 11- 9). Irina Ciobanu and Adina Diaconu won the bronze, after losing 2-3 in the semifinals to Turks Kulakceken / Altinkaya. Alin Spelbus and Cristian Chirita won a bronze medal in the men's doubles, after being beaten 3-2 (15-13 in the decisive) by Turks Zihni Batuhan Sahin and Ali Afsin Gul. Romania had previously won gold through the women's team (Irina Ciobanu, Adina Diaconu, Andreea Dragoman and Alina Zaharia), silver in the men's team (Alin Spelbus, Alexandru Manole, Cristian Chirita), mixed doubles gold, through the pair Cristian Chirita / Andreea Dragoman, as well as bronze in the same event, through Alina Zaharia, who paired with Serbian Stefan Kostadinovic. For table tennis, the European Team Championships will follow, which will be hosted by Cluj-Napoca, between September 28 and October 3. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]