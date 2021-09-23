BT Microfinance gets more resources to finance micro and small businesses

BT Microfinance gets more resources to finance micro and small businesses. BT Microfinance (BT Mic), a member of the financial group Banca Transilvania, is contracting a EUR 10 mln loan from the European Fund for South-Eastern Europe (EFSE) to finance small and medium-sized enterprises locally, Profit.ro reported. At the beginning of 2020, the company received (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]