Coca Cola reports EUR 33 mln investments in Romania in 2020-2021

Coca Cola reports EUR 33 mln investments in Romania in 2020-2021. Global beverages group Coca Cola, through Coca-Cola Romania and Coca-Cola HBC Romania, has completed this year two investment projects summing up to EUR 21 mln. The company said it had invested EUR 384 mln locally over the past 30 years since it entered the market, of which EUR 33 mln in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]