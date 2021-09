Prada invests EUR 19 mln in its second plant in Romania

Prada invests EUR 19 mln in its second plant in Romania. Italian luxury fashion house Prada is investing EUR 19 mln in a factory in Romania that will employ over 300 people. The company will get a EUR 7.83 mln grant (41% of total) from the Romanian government, Profit.ro announced. The company already has a factory in Romania, located in Sibiu, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]