RO BPA firm Connections Consult lists shares 12% below private placement price

RO BPA firm Connections Consult lists shares 12% below private placement price. After a RON 10 mln (EUR 2 mln) private placement that valued it at RON 74.6 mln (EUR 15 mln) in the summer, the shares of software and BPA solutions producer Connections Consult were listed at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) at a price 11% lower. Among a risk-averse climate, with the US stock (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]