Romanian Economy Still Has 10,000 Jobs to Recoup from Pandemic. 20 out of Romania’s 41 counties and Bucharest registered declines in the number of employees during June 2019-June 2021 period. Thus, the domestic labour market still has around 10,000 jobs lost during the pandemic to regain. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]