Bega Turism Set to Invest EUR8M in New 150-Room Hotel in Timisoara

Bega Turism Set to Invest EUR8M in New 150-Room Hotel in Timisoara. Bega Turism, the biggest tourism company in Timis county, controlled by Cristescu brothers, plans to invest EUR8 million in a new hotel in Timisoara, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]