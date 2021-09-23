Cushman & Wakefield Echinox offers consulting services in construction to the Colosseum Mall developer pertaining to the completion of the most important commercial project of the year in Bucharest
Sep 23, 2021
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox offers consulting services in construction to the Colosseum Mall developer pertaining to the completion of the most important commercial project of the year in Bucharest.
The Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consulting company has been appointed to provide consulting services in construction related to the current extension of Colosseum Mall, a project with a total area of 21,616 square meters. Colosseum Mall represents one of the most important (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]